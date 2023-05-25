COAS Gen Asim Munir meets schoolchildren

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Thursday met schoolchildren of martyrs on the eve of ‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan’, which is being observed today across the country to pay homage to the martyrs of the homeland.

In his informal meeting with the children, COAS General Asim Munir said Pakistan Army is the heir of martyrs’ children and vowed to continue supporting them.

The relation with you is exemplary and long-lasting due to the sacrifices of martyrs, COAS said to the kids of the martyrs. “Pakistan Army will stand united with you.”

It may be noted that the nation is observing ‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan’ across the country to pay rich tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives while protecting the motherland and its people.

The main ceremony of the day was held at the Pakistan Military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The ceremony was attended by Chief of Army, General Asim Munir, former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, former chairman joint chiefs of staff committee General (retd) Nadeem Raza, families of the martyrs, Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam, Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, law enforcement personnel, students, teachers and other members of the society. Floral wreaths were also laid at the martyrs’ monument.