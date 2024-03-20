COAS Gen Asim, Saudi Crown Prince vow to strengthen defence cooperation

COAS Gen Asim Munir and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman vowed to strengthen defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries, ARY News reported.

According to Pakistan Army media wing, He was talking to Chief of Army Staff General General Asim Munir who called on him during his official visit to the Kingdom.

Crown Prince Salman has expressed a desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Mohammad Bin Salman said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will always stand with Pakistan in the future as well, ISPR added.

He highlighted KSA and Pakistan have historic brotherly and strong relations and both countries have always stood up for each other.

During the visit, the Army Chief also met with Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chief of General Staff Saudi Armed Forces General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al Ruwaili , Saudi Assistant Minister of Defense Engineer Talal Abdullah Al Otaibi and other senior military leadership.

Wide ranging issues of mutual interest, including regional peace and security and bilateral defence and security cooperation came under discussion.

The Army Chief thanked the Saudi leadership for the warm sentiments and support for Pakistan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a congratulatory telephone call from Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince.

Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked the Saudi crown prince for the telephone call as well as the warm message of greetings he had sent immediately after he had assumed office.