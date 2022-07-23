COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa visits Lahore

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited Lahore and witnessed the final of 1st COAS National Inter-Club Hockey Championship 2022, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, various hockey legends, and olympians witnessed the match to support revival of the national game and appreciated joint initiative of Pakistan Army & Pakistan Hockey Federation as talent hunt for sportsman around Pakistan.

The final match was played between Lahore & Malir Hockey Clubs. Rana Zaheer hockey club Lahore beat Youth Hockey Club Malir Karachi after a thrilling contest.

Chief Guest General Qamar Javed Bajwa (COAS) awarded Champions Trophy to the teams & medals. Individual prizes to best player of winning team, best goalkeeper, most goal scoring player, defender & best forward player were awarded, ISPR said.

The army chief met with representatives of the clubs from the remote areas of Pakistan and players to encourage for sports revival and talent hunt across Pakistan.

The championship started with 718 clubs from 72 districts and 28 divisions participating from all over the country contesting at four stages including district, divisional, provincial and finally concluded at National level.

