COAS General Bajwa to visit flood-hit areas of Sindh today: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit flood-affected areas of Sindh province today, ARY News reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit Army Relief Camps setup for flood victims in Sindh’s Naushehro Feroze district to review the arrangements.

He will also conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Sindh during his visit.

The devastating floods have badly affected all federating units of the country specially Sindh, from where major loss is still being reported.

Earlier, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees appealed for 65.8 million dollars in urgent funds to help more than 650,000 refugees and members of their host communities affected by recent devastating floods in Pakistan.

In a press release, the UN refugee agency said Pakistan faces a colossal challenge to respond to this climate disaster, therefore more support is needed for the country and its people, who have generously hosted Afghan refugees for over four decades.

The UNHCR’s Supplementary Appeal seeks additional funds to address the immediate needs of flood affected refugees and their host communities, including protection, shelter, health, water and sanitation, and education.

