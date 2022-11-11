COAS General Bajwa visits Multan on his farewell tour

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday visited Multan Garrison, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief interacted with officers and men of Multan Garrison.

While interacting with strike formations’ troops, COAS commended their extraordinary professional competence and devotion to duty in the service of the motherland, the ISPR said.

Earlier on arrival, COAS Bajwa was received by Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti, Commander of Southern Command.

وفاعی، سفارتی اور اقتصادی محاذوں پر اپنا بھرپور کردار ادا کیا! جنرل قمر جاوید باجوہ کے پاک فوج کے 16 ویں سربراہ کے طور پر 6 سال#ARYNews #COAS pic.twitter.com/wW2OBdRXlV — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 11, 2022

Yesterday, army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa kicked off his farewell visits as he visited Sialkot and Mangla garrisons, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The military’s media wing in a statement said that COAS visited Sialkot and Mangla garrisons as part of his farewell visits to various formations.

The army chief met officers and men at both locations and addressed the troops, the ISPR said.

“COAS appreciated formations for their excellent performance during various operations, training, and natural calamities,” according to the ISPR press release.

Comments