COAS visits Karachi Corps, lauds Sindh Rangers’ efforts for maintaining peace

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited Corps Headquarters Karachi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, the army chief was given a detailed briefing on operational matters of the formation, security situation in the province, especially in Karachi.

“COAS Bajwa was briefed on formation’s support to civil administration in the implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan( KTP) including FWO, NLC and NDMA’s efforts for improving existing infrastructure to safeguard against urban flooding in Karachi and uplift of civic facilities,” the ISPR said.

The army chief expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the Corps and measures put in place for ensuring Internal Security.

COAS also lauded services and sacrifices of formation and Pakistan Rangers Sindh for maintaining law and order that resulted in significant decline in terrorism and crime rate over the years and providing a secure environment for socio-economic activities, read the ISPR statement.

COAS Gen. Bajwa also appreciated synergised efforts of all stakeholders in implementation of the Karachi Transformation Plan.

Later, COAS visited Headquarters Sindh Police.

On arrival, COAS laid a floral wreath on martyrs’ monument and hailed the pivotal role of Sindh Police in ensuring improvement in security situation in the province.

Army chief Gen. Bajwa also interacted with families of Sindh police martyrs and thanked them for their sacrifices. COAS assured them of all-out support of Pakistan Army.

Earlier, on arrival at Karachi, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, Commander Karachi Corps.

