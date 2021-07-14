COAS lauds Tajikistan’s efforts towards regional connectivity

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday appreciated Tajikistan’s efforts towards regional connectivity and its inclination to achieve the same through Pakistan, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, General Qamar Javed Bajwa made the comments while talking to Defence Minister of Tajikistan Colonel General Sheralli Mirzo who called on him at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi today.

Matters of mutual interests, overall regional situation including recent developments in Afghanistan especially situation on Tajik-Afghan border and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration were discussed in the meeting, said ISPR.

The COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Tajikistan, which are based on shared faith, culture and convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability, especially Afghan peace process and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.