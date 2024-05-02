COAS General Asim Munir attends PAF Academy Risalpur passing out parade

RISALPUR: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir attended the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy’s graduate passing out parade ceremony held here on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir witnessed the passing out parade of PAF cadets.

During the passing out parade, various cadets were awarded trophies for their extraordinary performance during the course.

Sergeant Habibur Rehman received the Chief of Air Staff trophy for his best performance during Air Defense Course.

Cadet Khushal Khan Khattak received the PAF trophy, while Aviation cadet, Muhammad Arslan grabbed the Chief of Air Staff trophy. Naval cadet, Amanullah also received a Chief of the Air Staff trophy.

Squadron Officer Junaid Malik received a Sword of Honour from the chief guest of the ceremony.

PAF Risalpur Academy

The Pakistan Air Force Academy Asghar Khan is an accredited three-year military academy that provides undergraduate education to officer candidates for the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

The academy was created in 1910 and was a former airfield of the Royal Flying Corps and later the Royal Air Force. It officially became the airfield of the PAF on 15 August 1947.

On 13 April 1948, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah elevated the school’s status to that of a flying college. On 21 January 1967, the college was upgraded to the status of an academy by former president Ayub Khan.