COAS Munir calls NASTP as project of ‘national significance’

Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has called the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) as a project of ‘national and strategic significance’, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting the military’s media wing said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief made these remarks while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the second chapter of National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) Silicon in Karachi.

“NASTP would yield manifold benefits for the country since it would spur technological progress and foster self-reliance by offering a platform for the nation’s youth and future generations,” ISPR quoted COAS Munir as saying.

The army chief praised the efforts of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), its leadership and its skilled personnel in the achievement of yet another milestone of NASTP Silicon.

Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu shared the vision for NASTP to become one of the best Aerospace, Cyber & IT Clusters and transform national landscape with design, R&D and innovation centers for emerging and disruptive technologies to accrue maximum social, economic, security and scientific dividends for the country.

On his arrival, COAS Asim Munir was received by Air Chief Marshal, Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

Later, the army chief also visited Corps Headquarters Karachi. Corps Commander Karachi Corps welcomed the COAS and briefed him about operational preparedness, training matters and administrative measures being taken for the welfare of the troops and Shuhada families.

