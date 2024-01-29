In meeting with Iran FM, COAS stresses need to respect state sovereignty

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Monday met Iran’s Foreign Minister (FM) Amir Abdollahian and underscored the centrality of respecting the other state’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling it “sacrosanct, inviolable and the most important cardinal of state-to-state relationship”, ARY News reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian called on the Army Chief at General Headquarters (GHQ) today.

During the meeting, COAS Munir emphasised the need for sustained engagement and utilizing available communication channels between Pakistan and Iran to address security concerns.

He underscored the centrality of respecting the other state’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling it sacrosanct, inviolable and the most important cardinal of state-to-state relationship.

Pakistan and Iran also reiterated their commitment to peace, stability and prosperity in the border region which is as an indispensable requirement for the well-being of the people living on both sides.

Realizing the historical, religious and cultural ties that bind Pakistan and Iran, both sides emphasized on strengthening bilateral ties and fostering greater understanding of each other’s concerns.

They observed that terrorism is a common threat that needs to be tackled through collaborative efforts, better coordination and intelligence sharing.

The two sides agreed to operationalize the mechanism of deployment of military liaison officers in each other’s country at an early date to improve coordination and efficiency of response against common threats.

They reaffirmed the resolve to remain closely engaged and not allow any spoilers to drive a wedge between the brotherly nations.

Iran’s FM arrives in Islamabad

Abdollahian was received at the Nur Khan airbase by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) Rahim Hayat upon his arrival in Pakistan.

The Foreign Office, in a statement, said that the Iranian official would hold “in-depth talks” with FM Jilani and also call on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar during his visit.

The visit came days after Ambassador Mudassir arrived in Tehran while his Iranian counterpart landed in Islamabad, signalling the full restoration of diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring countries following deadly cross-border attacks.

On January 18, Pakistan launched air strikes on “militant targets” in Iran, two days after Iran had launched strikes on its territory.

Tehran said it had targeted Jaish al-Adl, a jihadist group which has carried out a spate of deadly attacks in Iran in recent months.

The Iranian strikes, which Pakistan said killed at least two children, drew a sharp rebuke from Islamabad, which recalled its ambassador from Tehran and blocked Iran’s envoy from returning to Islamabad.

Tehran also summoned Islamabad’s charge d’affaires over Pakistan’s strikes, which left at least nine people dead.

The two countries, however, announced that they had decided to de-escalate and resumed diplomatic missions with the two ambassadors returning to their posts.