COAS Munir in Uzbekistan to enhance defence cooperation: ISPR  

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir is in Uzbekistan on a two-day official visit aimed at enhancing bilateral defence cooperation with the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“COAS Asim Munir is on a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan for enhancing military to military cooperation and defence collaboration,” the military’s media wing said in a brief statement released today.

During the visit, the army chief called on Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Defense Minister and the Chairman and Secretary of the State Security Service.

In the meetings, the COAS emphasised upon enhancing mutual training cooperation and intelligence sharing.

He appreciated the standard of training and readiness of the Uzbekistan military forces and their understanding about regional security issues.

On arrival at the Ministry of Defense, COAS Munir was given a warm welcome and was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent. He also laid floral wreath at the Memorial Complex of Martyrs in Tashkent.

A day earlier, a delegation of Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industries headed by its President Kashif Anwar called on COAS General Asim Munir to discuss the country’s economic situation.

COAS General Asim Munir assured the business community that money exchanges would be brought under the purview of taxation, said President Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industries Kashif Anwar.

Detailing the matters discussed in the meeting, Anwar said the COAS assured transparency in dollar exchange and interbank rates.

During the meeting, General Asim Munir highlighted the pivotal role of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), emphasising its potential to attract substantial investments of up to $100 billion from countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and others.

Anwar further said COAS General Asim is optimistic that Pakistan will come out of the present financial crisis as the country has the potential to bounce back.