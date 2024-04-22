COAS Munir, Iran president discuss regional peace, border security

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Monday met Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, who is on official visit to Pakistan, and discussed matters of mutual interest, regional peace and border security, ARY News reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), both sides concurred on the necessity to bolster bilateral cooperation while jointly striving for regional stability and economic prosperity.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Munir described the Pakistan-Iran border as “the border of peace and friendship,” emphasising the need for improved coordination along the border to prevent terrorists from jeopardising the longstanding brotherly relations between the two neighboring countries.

President Ebrahim Raisi emphasised that by fostering cooperation between the two Armed Forces, Pakistan and Iran can attain peace and stability for both nations and the region.

It is pertinent to mention here that Iran President Ebrahim Raisi is currently on a three-day visit to Pakistan. The visit is the first of its kind by any head of state after the February 8 general elections.

Iran’s presidential entourage comprises of the foreign minister, other cabinet members, high officials, and a large trade delegation.