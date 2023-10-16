COAS Munir, Oman’s army commander discuss matters of mutual interest

RAWALPINDI: Commander Royal Army of Oman, Major General Matar bin Salim bin Rashid Al-Balushi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and discuss matters of mutual interest, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Oman’s army commander called on COAS General Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The visiting dignitary lauded the Pakistan Army’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed.

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, the Commander Royal Army of Oman laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the dignitary.

Pakistan enjoys close defense and economic ties with all members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including Oman, and also regularly holds military drills with GCC countries.