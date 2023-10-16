27.9 C
Karachi
Monday, October 16, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

COAS Munir, Oman’s army commander discuss matters of mutual interest

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: Commander Royal Army of Oman, Major General Matar bin Salim bin Rashid Al-Balushi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and discuss matters of mutual interest, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Oman’s army commander called on COAS General Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The visiting dignitary lauded the Pakistan Army’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed.

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, the Commander Royal Army of Oman laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the dignitary.

Pakistan enjoys close defense and economic ties with all members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including Oman, and also regularly holds military drills with GCC countries.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.