COAS Munir, Saudi FM discuss matters of bilateral cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir emphasized the importance of strategic relations between the two countries, ARY News reported.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the Saudi foreign minister and the Army Chief held a meeting in which matters of mutual interest and development were discussed.

The military’s media wing added that Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud also stressed on further expansion of cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in various fields.

Chief General Syed Asim Munir appreciated the exemplary relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as well as the brotherhood among the people of both countries.

The Army Chief assured the Saudi delegation of all possible cooperation.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who was leading a high powered delegation on an official visit to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep appreciation for the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and conveyed his sincerest wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

The Prime Minister underscored the significance accorded by Pakistan to its longstanding fraternal, economic and strategic relations with Saudi Arabia. He said both countries had always stood together at all times.