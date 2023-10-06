COAS Munir vows action illegal activities during Karachi visit

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Friday asserted that the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and other government departments will continue action against illegal activities with full force, ARY News reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief expressed these remarks while attending the meeting of the provincial apex committee along with Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar.

COAS Asim Munir was briefed about the revised National Action Plan (NAP), operation in kacha area of Sindh and the security of foreign nationals employed on CPEC, non-CPEC and private projects during the meeting.

He was also briefed about the repatriation of illegal foreigners, foreign currency regularisation measures, Karachi Transformation Plan, progress on SIFC initiatives in Sindh and green Sindh initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Munir said that the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and other government departments will continue action against illegal activities with full force to deny pilferage of resources and economic losses that the country suffers due to these activities.

He also underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for the gainful effects of the landmark initiatives.

The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people are united for the progress and prosperity of the province.

Earlier, upon arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Karachi Corps.