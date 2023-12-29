COAS Munir vows to eliminate mafias with ‘nation’s support’

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has pledged to eradicate all forms of mafias in the country with the support of the nation, ARY News reported on Friday.

Addressing the National Farmers Convention in Islamabad, he reiterated the commitment to steer the country out of crises through agricultural reforms.

Referring to the natural resources of the country, he stated that Allah Almighty has bestowed Pakistan with abundant blessings, and no power in the world can hinder its development.

The Army Chief emphasized that the Green Pakistan Initiative aims to prioritize the agricultural sector. He mentioned that a significant portion of the income generated from the initiative will go to the provinces, while the rest will be allocated for farmers and agricultural research.

COAS Munir highlighted the Pakistan Army’s role in serving the people and the farmers under this initiative. He mentioned that agriculture malls will be established in all districts, providing farmers with various agricultural facilities.

He stated that the initiative would ensure the provision of easy agricultural loans, a cold storage chain, climate-change-resistant seeds, and genetically engineered livestock to farmers.