Process for appointment of COAS to begin late this month: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that the process of nomination of the new army Chief will likely to begin in the end of this month or beginning of November, ARY News reported.

“An outgoing chief should have time to interact with his troops,” addressing a news conference Pakistan’s defence minister said.

“The statement from the COAS has removed ambiguity surrounding the matter,” he added.

“I don’t know who are accompanying with the army chief in the visit,” replying a question he said.

“In my view all three-star Generals are eligible to become COAS, but the names from the GHQ have its own weightage,” defence minister said.

He said, no decision yet taken about, who will be the Army Chief. A list of five names sent as per the norm. “Anyone from these five can be appointed,” he said. “In the past, anyone not from the five names, have also been appointed,” Asif said.

“We struggled in four tenures of dictatorships to make the institutions neutral. Imran Khan today saying that the nation will not forgive, when they are complying the constitution,” he said.

“I have defence portfolio and it is my duty to defend the institution when a campaign launch against the military,” he said. “We don’t want any action, which provides relief but an action with no place for any relief,” Asif said.

“Government is a passing matter, solidarity of institutions is important,” he stressed. “Imran Khan is demanding amnesty in cases against him,” he said.

“Imran Khan is not a political worker or politician thus he is lacking tolerance. Politicians when deprived of power, they don’t use this language. We are political workers and having some traditions,” Asif said.

“There is an environment of terrorism in northern region, our military is fighting today against terrorism. It is the duty of the nation to stand by its armed forces,” Khawaja Asif said.

