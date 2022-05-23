COAS Qamar Bajwa calls Saudi King Muhammad Bin Salman

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had a telephonic conversation with Saudi Arabian King Muhammad Bin Salman, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa called Muhammad Bin Salman. The Army Chief inquired about his health and wished for him to get well soon.

KSA King MBS thanked COAS Bajwa for his concerns about his health.

Moreover, the Pakistan COAS and MBS also talked about military collaborations between the two nations.

Earlier on May 21, Turkey’s Minister of National Defence General Hulusi Akar (Retired) on Saturday called on the Army Chief Bajwa to discuss matters of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both the countries and the overall regional security situation.

On May 19, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the School of Artillery, Nowshera. COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the annual Commanding Officers’ conference of the Artillery Regiment.

The army chief Bajwa also visited various facilities during the visit including the War Gaming Arena established to undertake training under simulated battle conditions and to facilitate the planning/ conduct of war games/ exercises.

