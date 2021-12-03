COAS Qamar Bajwa directs all-out support to arrest Sialkot perpetrators  

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday condemned the cold-blooded murder of a Sri Lankan national in a Sialkot factory and directed all-out support to civil administration to arrest the perpetrators, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR quoted the army chief as saying that the cold-blooded murder of Sri Lankan- Priyantha Kumara- by a mob at Sialkot is extremely condemnable and shameful.

“Such extrajudicial vigilantism cannot be condoned at any cost,” the military’s media wing said.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa further directed all-out support to the civil administration to arrest perpetrators of the heinous crime and bring them to justice.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the burning alive of a Sri Lankan manager at a Sialkot factory by a mob as a shameful day for Pakistan and announced that he was personally overseeing the probe.

In a message from his personal Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the horrific vigilante attack on a factory in Sialkot and the burning alive of a Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan.

“I am overseeing the investigations and let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law,” he said while announcing that arrests are in progress.

Read More: PM IMRAN KHAN TAKES NOTICE AS 50 ARRESTED OVER SIALKOT INCIDENT

The condemnation and orders of strict action came hours after private factory employees tortured their foreign manager to death and set his body on fire in Sialkot on Friday.

The tragic incident took place at a factory located at Sialkot’s Wazirabad Road, where a foreign factory manager was brutally tortured by the workers with sticks.

This was not it, the enraged people showed no mercy and set the severely injured foreign manager on fire, as a result of which he was burnt to death.

