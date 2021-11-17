COAS Qamar Bajwa witnesses Corps level exercise at Kharian: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday witnessed a culmination phase of a Corps level exercise at Kharian aimed at validating operational concepts as a sequel to Army War Games, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the COAS was received by Commander 1 Corps Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mahmood in the exercise area followed by a comprehensive briefing on the exercise.

The exercise was aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks for various contingencies. It involved employment of the latest weapon systems including VT4 tanks and combat air support.

According to the army’s media wing, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the operational readiness and professionalism of participating troops.

He expressed his complete satisfaction over the performance of newly inducted Chinese VT-4 tanks equipped with sophisticated technology and the latest weapon system coupled with enhanced mobility.

The army chief stressed that realistic training in peacetime is a must to meet any eventuality. “Continued practice of operational drills is imperative for effective response to wide-ranging threats,” COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa emphasized.

