COAS Qamar Bajwa meets PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his office, ARY News reported.

“Professional matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

It is pertinent to note here that this first such meeting since Shehbaz Sharif took oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

COAS Qamar Bajwa couldn’t attend PM Shehbaz Sharif’s oath-taking ceremony due to health issues, DG ISPR had informed media in a presser.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s 37-member cabinet was sworn in.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to 31 federal ministers and three state ministers at President House in capital Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other officials also attended the ceremony.

The newly formed federal cabinet has 31 federal ministers, three ministers of state and three advisers to the Prime Minister.

Those who took oath as the federal ministers included: Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Miftah Ismail, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Abdul Qadir Patel, Shazia Marri, Syed Murtaza Mahmood, Sajid Hussain Toori, Ahsan ur Rehman Mazari, Abid Hussain, Asad Mahmood, Abdul Wassey, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Syed Amin-ul-Haq, Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari, Muhammad Israr Tareen, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti and Tariq Bashir Cheema.

The PPP members who took oath as ministers in the first phase are: Syed Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri, Syed Khursheed Shah, Qadir Patel, Hina Rabbani Khar and others.

