COAS Qamar Bajwa, Nawaz Sharif telephone Pervaiz Elahi

GUJRAT: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and three-time former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif Wednesday telephoned Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi to inquire after the health of PML-Q head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, ARY NEWS reported.

In a press release issued by the PML-Q regarding the telephonic conversations, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa inquired after the health of Chaudhry Shujaat and prayed for his early recovery.

Moreover, Nawaz Sharif also telephoned Pervaiz Elahi and inquired after his brother’s health besides praying for improvement in his health condition. “Both of you should meet me in London whenever you visit London,” the elder Sharif said.

PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi congratulated Nawaz Sharif on the wedding of his grandson Junaid Safdar.

It has also been reported recently that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) President Asif Zardari planned to meet the top leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) during his last visit to Lahore.

It was also reported the PPP leader would visit PML-Q- chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to inquire about his health besides also meeting his younger brother and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

However, no meeting took place later.

