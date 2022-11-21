COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa pays farewell visit to Naval, Air Headquarters

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday paid a farewell visit to the Naval and Air headquarters, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

On his visit to the Naval Headquarters, the COAS was given a Guard of Honour by Troops of the Pakistan Navy. The COAS met with the Naval Principle Staff Officers along with Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

The COAS commended the Pakistan Navy’s hard work and determination for protecting our waters.

The COAS also visited the Air Headquarters for a farewell visit, where he was given a guard of honour. The COAS met with the Principle Staff Officers of the Air Headquarters along with Air Chief Marshall Zaheer Ahmed Babar.

The COAS praised the Pakistan Air Force’s role in countering terrorism and protecting our airways.

ISPR added that the COAS also visited the Rawalpindi Corps Headquarters, laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered fateha.

Also Read: COAS Bajwa pays farewell visit to Army Medical Corps

The COAS was welcomed by Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza. The COAS, addressing the troops at the Rawalpindi Corp Headquater, applauded the Pakistan Army’s efforts in protecting our territory and eradicating terrorism from the country.

Comments