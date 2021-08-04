COAS Qamar Bajwa pays tribute to police martyrs: ISPR     

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan police on Police Martyrs Day over their sacrifices in the line of duty, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR in its message from the official Twitter account said that they salute to martyrs of Pakistan Police on Police Martyrs Day.

“Pakistan Police has made monumental sacrifices in the line of duty over the years, contributing immensely in bringing peace and stability to the country ”, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was quoted as saying by the army’s media wing.

Salute to martyrs of Pakistan Police on Police Martyrs Day. “Pakistan Police has made monumental sacrifices in the line of duty over the years, contributing immensely in bringing peace and stability to the country ”, COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 4, 2021

Police Martyrs’ Day is being observed across the country today (Wednesday), to pay tribute to the sacrifices of police officers and jawans who laid their lives for protection of the motherland.

Special ceremonies will be held in this regard across the country today and floral wreaths will be laid on graves and monuments of martyrs of the police.

The Martyrs Day was observed for the sixth consecutive year on the death anniversary of Shaheed Safwat Ghayur, the commandant of Frontier Constabulary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police who was martyred in a suicide attack on his vehicle on August 4, 2010.