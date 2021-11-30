COAS reiterates need for coordinated efforts for economic uplift of Afghans

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Staff Bahrain National Guard (BNG), Major General Sheikh Abdul Aziz Bin Saud Al Khalifa, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at GHQ, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, during the meeting, matters of mutual interests, the current security situation in Afghanistan & bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wished for long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Bahrain.

“There is a need for global convergence on Afghanistan with coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people for regional peace and stability,” COAS emphasized.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability, said ISPR.

Earlier on November 24, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had emphasized the need for global convergence on Afghanistan with coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

He was talking to Major General Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Sulaiti, Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Force who called on him at GHQ, Rawalpindi.

During the meeting matters related to mutual and professional interest and regional security were discussed.

