COAS says Pakistan’s nuclear weapons safe and protected

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday chaired 252nd Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi to review the country’s internal and external security situation, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s public relations wing, the forum was apprised of the army’s assistance to civil administration for relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-affected areas and post-flood situations, particularly in Sindh and Balochistan.

The CCC also comprehensively reviewed the prevailing internal and external security situation and operational preparedness of the Army.

While expressing satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the formations, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the motherland against all threats.

Forum reposed full confidence in Pakistan’s robust nuclear command and control structure and security arrangements related to the country’s strategic assets.

As a responsible nuclear weapon state, Pakistan has taken all measures necessary to strengthen its nuclear security regime, at par with international best practices, the forum was informed.

COAS lauded formations’ operational readiness and sustained efforts during flood relief duties.

The army’s reaction comes after US President Joe Biden said Pakistan has nuclear weapons without any cohesion.

