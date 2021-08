COAS Bajwa calls for solution of Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed has said that the Kashmir dispute should be resolved as per UN resolutions, adding that lasting peace in the region is not possible without resolving the dispute as per the aspirations of Kashmiris.

According to details, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar released a message of Army Chief General Qamar Javed on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day from his official Twitter handle.

…Resolution of #Kashmir dispute as per #UN Resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people is imperative for enduring peace and stability in the region”#COAS. (2/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 5, 2021

Army Chief General Qamar Javed has said that the worst state repression and the inhumane military siege continues in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), serious violations of human rights and international law are taking place in Occupied Kashmir while efforts are being made to change the geographical and population ratio.

The situation poses a serious threat to the security of the region, COAS Bajwa said and added that Kashmir dispute should be resolved under UN resolutions.

It may be recalled that 2 years have passed since the Indian curfew in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. On this occasion, Kashmir Exploitation Day is being observed all over the world including Pakistan.