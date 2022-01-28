COAS stresses need to stay united to thwart designs of hostile forces

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has visited Lahore Garrison and was briefed on various operational and training matters of the formation at Corps HQ, ARY News quoted ISPR on Friday.

Later, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa interacted with vice-chancellors, faculty and students of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Forman Christian College University (FCU), University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore School of Economics (LSE), Punjab University (PU) and Government College University (GCU).

COAS Bajwa appreciated the critical role being played by these premier educational institutions in preparing the future leadership and useful citizens of Pakistan.

The army chief said that there is a dire need for human resource development in the fields of education, health, infrastructure, industry and environment.

He also emphasised that the spread of misinformation by vested interests is not only creating misperceptions but also threatening cohesion in society. COAS stressed the need to stay united in order to thwart designs of hostile forces.

Pakistani youth is extremely talented and enterprising, given the right opportunities and enabling environment they will lead the country to progress and prosperity, COAS Bajwa remarked.

Faculty members and students asked very candid questions during the exhaustive session and hailed the interaction as very positive and illuminating.

Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz was also present during the session.

