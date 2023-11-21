29.9 C
COAS stresses on mission-oriented training for excellence on battlefield

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir (NIM) visited the Corps Level Collective Training exercise of Strike Corps in Mangla.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS met the troops participating in the exercise and commended their verve, operational efficiency and professionalism.

He highlighted the importance of combat readiness and mental agility to respond to a multi-spectral threat paradigm.

General Syed Asim Munir dilated upon the significance of achieving synergy among various arms given the rapidly changing threat environment. He also appreciated the proficiency gained in night operations.

COAS reiterated that only realistic, mission-oriented training in peacetime can guarantee excellence on the battlefield.

The exercise is aimed at validating offensive operational concepts. He witnessed an impressive display of complex manoeuvres undertaken, led by an Armoured formation equipped with state of the art VT-4 tanks.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps.

Last week, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir attended the closing ceremony of the 43rd Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) held at the Marksmanship Unit Jhelum.

Addressing the ceremony the COAS termed shooting skill as the hallmark of a professional soldier.

