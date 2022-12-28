Wednesday, December 28, 2022
COAS Syed Asim Munir chairs Corps Commanders’ Conference

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir chaired the 254th Corps Commanders Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ), ARY News quoted ISPR Wednesday.

The Corps Commanders Conference was held under the chair of COAS General Syed Asim Munir for two days from December 27 to 28.

A comprehensive review of professional and organisational matters of the Pakistan Army was undertaken, according to the press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It was resolved to fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate this menace as per the aspirations of people of the Pakistan.

