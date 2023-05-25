COAS visits Police Lines, addresses families of police martyrs

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday said the nation would neither forgive nor forget those who desecrated the memorials of martyrs and undermined their dignity and such behaviour would not be tolerated.

The Army Chief made these remarks while addressing the families of the martyrs during his visit to the Police Lines here in connection with Pakistan Martyrs’ Reverence Day (Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan), an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Army Chief addressed the families of the police martyrs along with the officers and jawans of the Islamabad Capital Territory Police.

The Army Chief said: “What happened on May 9 is very sad and condemnable. Nothing can nullify the sacrifices of those martyrs who have been granted eternal life by Allah Almighty.”

He added that Pakistan Army, Police and law enforcement agencies were like the symbol of the state and a lead wall which does not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the dignity of the country.

“I want to convey this message to the heirs of the martyrs that today the people of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army stand and will continue to stand with the families of the martyrs of all law enforcement agencies,” the Army Chief said.

On arrival at the Police Lines, the Chief of Army Staff was received by the Inspector General of Islamabad Capital Territory Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan.