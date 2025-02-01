COAS vows to defeat terrorists and “frenemies”

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, has vowed to defeat terrorists and “frenemies”, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

The ISPR stated that COAS General Syed Asim Munir visited Balochistan where he was given a comprehensive brief on the prevailing security situation in Balochistan which was also attended by senior security and intelligence officials.

COAS, Governor and CM Balochistan offered funeral prayers of the Shaheeds and also visited the injured soldiers in the Combined Military Hospital Quetta and appreciated their unwavering commitment to defending the country at all costs.

COAS highlighted that those who are acting as terrorist proxies of their foreign masters who have mastered the art of manifesting double standards of hunting with the hound and running with the hare are well known to us.

He said “No matter what these so-called “frenemies” may do, you will surely be defeated by the resilience of our proud nation and its Armed Forces Inshallah”.

“For the defence of our motherland and its people, we will definitely retaliate and ‘hunt you down’, whenever required and wherever you may be”, Asim Munir reiterated.

COAS also appreciated the efforts of the valiant officers and soldiers of Army, Frontier Corps and Law Enforcement Agencies for their courage and determination towards fighting terrorism.

Asim Munir reassured Army’s resolve to ensuring the security and well-being of the people of Balochistan, while also reaffirming commitment to supporting the provincial government in its efforts to promote peace, stability, and development in the region.

Earlier today, Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies gunned down 23 terrorists in two clearance operations conducted in Kalat and Harnai, Balochistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, during the conduct of operations, eighteen soldiers embraced martyrdom.

In one of such operation conducted in Harnai District, troops effectively engaged the terrorists as a result eleven terrorists were gunned down and multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted.

Earlier, on night of 31 January/ 1 February while successfully thwarting terrorists’ attempt to establish roadblock in general area Mangocher, Kalat District, twelve terrorists were killed, bringing the total number of dead terrorists to 23 in Balochistan operations during last 24 hours.