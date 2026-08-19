GWADAR, August 19: At least six people, including women and children, were killed after a car collided with a gas bowser on the Makran Coastal Highway near Ormara, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the car was travelling from Karachi to Turbat when it collided with the gas bowser. The impact caused the car to catch fire.

Coastal Highway Police said six people were killed in the accident, including two women and two children. The car driver, identified as Aslam, was also among those killed.

Soon after receiving information about the accident, a team of Highway Police reached the site and shifted the bodies to a hospital.

SP Coastal Highway Police Aslam Bangulzai said traffic flow on the highway has been restored following the accident.

The cause of the collision has not yet been determined. Authorities are investigating the incident.