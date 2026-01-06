Cocktail 2 set for theatrical release in September 2026

The creators of Cocktail 2 have finally finalised a date and confirmed a September 2026 theatrical release.

This project keeps Shahid Kapoor’s earlier project isolated; is to be launched in February. The gap between the two films of the 44-year-old is not just about dates; instead, it is about mood, image, and space.

According to a source who told Mid-Day, “The gap was very consciously planned. O’ Romeo and Cocktail 2 are very different films, and no one wanted them stepping on each other’s toes. Six months gives Shahid the space to arrive with a new energy and image. From a trade point of view, it makes sense. Audiences need time to move on from one character before embracing the next. September gives Cocktail 2 its own identity”.

The sequel to the 2012 hit stars Shahid alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna and is said to be close to completion.

Editing is largely done, with the team now fine-tuning the soundtrack. Music, after all, played a big role in the original Cocktail, whose songs lingered long after the film left cinemas.

Released in 2012, Cocktail became known for its easy take on love, friendship and messy modern relationships, which features Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.