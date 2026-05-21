Cocktail 2 stars Kriti and Rashmika share playful online feud

The leading ladies of the upcoming film Cocktail 2 find themselves at the center of a playful social media feud on Instagram. Following the success of “Jab Talak,” the makers released the movie’s second track, “Mashooqa,” on Wednesday. Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the song boasts a catchy melody, stunning visuals, and the kind of electric chemistry that perfectly sets the mood for a hot summer romance.

Interestingly, the release of “Mashooqa” followed an exclusive listening event hosted on Sunday for the media and fans. At the event, the creators unveiled two unreleased tracks from the film: “Mashooqa,” starring Sanon and Kapoor, and “Tujhko,” featuring Rashmika Mandanna alongside Kapoor.

In an intriguing twist, attendees were asked to vote for the song they wanted to see released first. Ultimately, “Mashooqa” won by a hair, securing its Wednesday release.

Rashmika, whose track “Tujhko” narrowly lost the race, jokingly voiced her disappointment on social media today. Shortly after “Mashooqa” went live, Rashmika posted a playful Instagram story calling the vote “rigged” and teasing that “most of the media were busy with work and couldn’t vote.”

Kriti wasn’t one to hold back, retorting with a cheeky dig of her own on her Instagram story: “Mashooqa loves ripe mangoes and not sour grapes… IYKYK.”

Later in the day, the drama escalated when Rashmika uploaded a video clip of “Tujhko” to her Instagram grid, captioning it with a brief and mischievous “Oops.” While the unexpected leak delighted her fans, others wondered if the “error” was entirely intentional.

Intentional or not, Cocktail 2 has successfully transformed a routine song drop into a full-fledged promotional spectacle, and fans are thoroughly enjoying the lighthearted mayhem.

Cocktail 2 has generated massive buzz since production began last year and is scheduled to hit theaters on June 19. It serves as a sequel to the hit 2012 film Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in a celebrated love triangle and grossed over Rs 120 crore at the box office.