Cody Simpson shares health update through social media post

Cody Simpson shared a major update on his health after revealing a serious hemorrhage on his vocal cords. He made a post on his social media.

On 18 May, in his recent Instagram post, the Aussie singer revealed that he is recovering, but he is not out of the woods yet.” The haemorrhage is gone, but there’s a big damaged blood vessel on the underside of my right vocal cord,” Cody penned while sharing a clip of himself sitting in a doctor’s office.

The Pretty Brown Eyes crooner added that he had requested “complete silence” for a week, after which doctors would evaluate whether he required surgery. He further noted, “We are doing another week of complete silence and praying for a miracle heal. Send me your love”.

He also stated, “We will then make a decision on surgery, which is a longer recovery process, but also reduces the risk of further complications”. The Nice to Meet You hitmaker added, “In the meantime… don’t know how long this recovery journey is going to be yet or whether surgery will go ahead, but it’s looking likely.”

It comes just a month after Cody revealed that he was forced to temporarily step away from his music career. He at that time mentioned, “Hey guys, I originally thought I could keep this private, but it’s time I share what I’ve been going through. Just over a month ago, we discovered a serious haemorrhage on one of my vocal cords”.

“It occurred due to my overzealousness in the studio singing, through a sinus infection I didn’t know I had. Assumed it was just fatigue and kept showing up to the studio until one day I could no longer sing,” he added. “I’ve now been on and off vocal rest for weeks, cancelling TV and radio performances in the process.”