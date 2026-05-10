Coiled wires on landline phones prevented tangles and tripping hazards

For those who might not remember, the idea of a corded phone probably seems pretty strange nowadays. After all, most of us are used to smartphones, and even landline phones mostly feature cordless handsets, especially for those who still keep them around.

There was a time when every landline phone was connected with a wire, often a coiled one. These coils didn’t just give phones a nostalgic look; they also made it easier to carry the handset around, stretching and contracting without tangling.

Nowadays, even landline phones skip the coiled wires, and with cordless phones, you’re free to walk around as much as you like, with no need to be tied to a phone jack.

Back then, though, people had to stay close to the phone, with that coil stretching behind them. Thanks to those coils, you didn’t have to worry about accidentally yanking the phone out of the wall, and you can even find these coiled wires today for various devices, especially if you want to avoid tangled cords.

When making a call on an older landline, the handset was physically attached to the phone via a wire. While that didn’t stop people from moving around, a straight cord could trail behind, posing a tripping hazard or getting tangled. The coiled wire was a clever solution; its flexible design allowed it to stretch and retract easily, preventing tangles or drops.

Plus, the coil helped protect the wire from fraying or tearing, so your landline could last a long time, possibly even longer than some smartphones’ five-year lifespans. Today, with wireless handsets being the norm, coiled wires are used less often.

However, you can still find these cords for other devices. For example, you might find a USB-C coiled cable on Amazon to connect devices like your PC mouse or keyboard, especially if you want to avoid tangled cables or tricky hacks from discount stores.