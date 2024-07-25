Prominent businessman Zulfiqar Ahmed goes ‘missing’ in Karachi

KARACHI: A well-known businessman, Zulfiqar Ahmed, has been reportedly went missing in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The family sources claimed that Zulfiqar Ahmad, the owner of Paracha Textiles, Meezan Oil, and Cola Next, was last seen being forcibly taken by masked armed men in Karachi.

The incident occurred on Mauripur Road in Keamari, where the armed men forced Ahmad and his partner, Qaiser, into a double cabin vehicle at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, the eyewitnesses reported that the abducted individual, Qaiser, was released shortly after the capture.

However, the family of the businessman is currently facing challenges in filing a First Information Report (FIR) into a police station.

They attempted to file an FIR at the local police station the day after the abduction, but the police have yet to register the case.