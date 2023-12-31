Cold and dry weather prevails in Karachi with mercury drops to 14 Celsius

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in Karachi with colder nights, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Minimum temperature was recorded 14-degree Celsius in the city, while maximum temperature will likely to remain between 28 to 30-degree Celsius, weather department said.

This morning 63 percent humidity recorded in the city. The northeastern winds blowing with the speed of eight kilometers per hour.

The change of direction of winds to northeast in winter brings unhealthy air to the city.

The level of particulate matter in city measured 203 on the air quality index. Karachi was ranked 5th most polluted city of the world today at the air quality index.

Earlier, health experts described Karachi’s air quality as “very unhealthy” and advised citizens to restrict their outdoor activities especially during peak pollution hours.

It is to be mentioned here that AQI as high as 151-200 is considered unhealthy, while an AQI reading between 201 to 300 is more harmful and AQI reading over 300 mark is extremely hazardous.

According to experts, the air becomes heavier in the winter, causing poisonous particles in the atmosphere to move downwards and making the atmosphere polluted. As a result, a layer of polluted particles, including large amounts of carbon and smoke, covers an area.

The smoke produced by factories or by burning coal, garbage, oil or tyres, enters the atmosphere and its impact appears at the onset of the winter and remains till the end of the season, experts said.