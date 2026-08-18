 Cold Storage: Liam Neeson & Joe Keery fight a deadly outbreak on Canal+

The science fiction thriller Cold Storage, starring Liam Neeson, Georgina Campbell, and Joe Keery, will premiere on Canal+ on Saturday, August 22, 2026, at 9:10 p.m.

Cold Storage, a thriller that combines science fiction, action, and comedy, tells the story of a deadly microorganism that escapes inside a self-storage facility after being imprisoned for decades.

Liam Neeson, Georgina Campbell, and Joe Keery star in the Jonny Campbell-directed movie, which David Koepp adapted from his own novel.

The story begins decades earlier when a highly contagious microbe is isolated and sealed away in the depths of a disused military base.

The location is later converted into a storage facility, and its new employees remain oblivious to the peril that lies beneath their feet.

When temperatures in the subterranean facility rise, the dormant disease finds the ideal conditions to flourish and escape.

Two facility employees soon find themselves in an unmanageable situation.

To prevent the outbreak from spreading beyond the building, they must collaborate with a former bioterrorism specialist who understands the organism’s origins and catastrophic potential.

Liam Neeson plays Robert Quinn, the man summoned to help bring the crisis under control, while Joe Keery, who gained fame on Stranger Things, pairs up with Georgina Campbell, a familiar face to fans of cult cinema.

Cold Storage is adapted from the 2019 novel of the same name by David Koepp.

In addition to scripting several major science-fiction and suspense films, the screenwriter adapted his own novel for the big screen.

The narrative combines a classic contamination premise with a claustrophobic setting and a tone that goes beyond a straightforward horror-thriller.

Throughout the movie, tension arises from the contrast between the gravity of the threat and the ordinary employees forced to confront it.

As the organism progressively transforms the storage facility into a survival zone, a race against time begins to prevent a much larger epidemic.

A few months after its February 18, 2026 release in French theaters, Cold Storage is making its television debut.

On Saturday, August 22, 2026, at 9:10 p.m., Canal+ will broadcast the thriller directed by Jonny Campbell.