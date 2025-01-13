‘Cold wave to persist in Karachi until Jan 17’

Chief Meteorologist, Sardar Sarfaraz on Monday said the current cold wave will persist in Karachi until January 17.

Karachi city is currently experiencing an increase in the intensity of cold weather.

Sardar Sarfaraz in his statement confirmed that the cold spell will last until January 17.

During this period, strong winds are expected to blow in the city, with the possibility of northeastern winds at a speed of 25 to 30 kilometers per hour.

From January 15, the nighttime temperature in Karachi could drop to single digits, Sardar Sarfaraz added.

He also mentioned that western winds are expected to begin from January 17, which will bring a decrease in the cold intensity in Karachi.

With humidity levels at 65% coupled with a 20-kilometre-per-hour wind from the northeast, the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 9°C and 11°C, added the weather department.

Furthermore, Karachi on Monday emerged as the third most polluted city in the world with its Air Quality Index (AQI), as per Swiss air quality monitor IQAir, value recorded at 234 — a level classified as “very unhealthy” by the group.