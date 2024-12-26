Karachi: Mercury further drops, brings cooler weather

KARACHI: Karachi is experiencing gusty winds and cooler temperatures today as mercury drops with intensifying winter across Sindh.

“Strong winds continuing to blow in Karachi”, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said.

The winter sets in and the temperature further drops as the wind speed goes down tomorrow, weather official said.

He said the city will welcome cold and frosty winds of Quetta in January in the first week of the new year. “Cold weather will further intensify from 4 to 5 January,” Sarfaraz said.

“Minimum temperature could goes down between 8 to 11 Celsius in in nights in the last week of December,” weather official predicted.

He said maximum temperature in daytime likely to remain between 23 to 25 Celsius.

Daytime conditions remain sunny with mild temperatures, while nights have become significantly cooler.

Karachi’s adjoining Thatta and Badin districts have also reported cold nights, with Badin reaching lows of 9°C and higher humidity levels of 87% previous day.