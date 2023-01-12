Cold winds sweep Karachi as mercury may drop to single digit tonight

KARACHI: Cold winds swept across the city on Thursday morning amid a forecast of a severe cold wave due to which temperature may fall to single digit from January 12 till January 17.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the city’s temperature dropped to 17 degrees Celsius Thursday morning with winds of 35 kilometre per hour blowing in the metropolis.

The temperature is expected to hover between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius in the coming days and the city will experience winds of 35 to 40 kilometre per hour, the weather department said.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted a fall in temperature in Karachi in the coming days under the influence of the westerly winds which entered the city on Wednesday.

According to PMD, cold weather is likely to grip Karachi and other parts of the province between January 12 and 17.

The temperature in Sindh can drop to as low as 5°C during this period after a westerly system entered the province via Balochistan, said PMD.

According to the met department, temperatures in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta and Tando Muhammad Khan are likely to reach below 5°C whereas in Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshero Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, and Sanghar the temperature will touch 3°C during the said period.

The mercury levels in the northern Sindh districts of Larkana, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, and the southeastern district of Tharparkar, will remain between 2-4°C, the weather department said.

It is to be mentioned here that the metropolis recorded its coldest night in last 10 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°C on Dec 31, 2021.

