Coldplay adds more dates to India tour after Ahmedabad show sold out

British rock band Coldplay has added a second date to the Ahmedabad leg of its India tour 2025, after the tickets for the first one sold out within minutes.

After adding a date to the original two-show Mumbai leg and announcing another show in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, Coldplay has now added a fifth concert show to the Indian stop of its ‘Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025’, the second in the largest city of Gujarat.

As reported by Indian media, the tickets for the first Ahmedabad gig, announced by the British music band earlier this week, went on sale this afternoon, only to be sold out within minutes, with thousands of disheartened fans in the queue again.

Minutes after, a new notification began to flash on the booking page, which read, “A 2nd show has been added for January 26, 2025, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.” The tickets for the same went on sale at 1 p.m.

It is pertinent to note here that Coldplay is scheduled to kickstart the India tour from Mumbai, performing at the DY Patil Stadium, on January 18, 19 and 21, before they head to Ahmedabad, to perform on 25 and 26.

For the unversed, Coldplay, consisting of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion, last performed in Mumbai, India, in 2016, as a part of the Global Citizen Festival.

Meanwhile, apart from India, the Asia leg of their global tour also includes shows in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong and Seoul.

