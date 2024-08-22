Coldplay perform Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ in Vienna after cancelled shows

Coldplay’s Chris Martin surprised the fans of Taylor Swift after he performed the US singer’s song “Love Story” during a live performance in Vienna.

The performance, considered to be a tribute to the pop star, occurred during Coldplay’s “Music of Spheres Tour” in Vienna.

Taylor Swift was scheduled to perform at the Ernst Happel Stadium in early August, however, her three sold-out shows were cancelled after local authorities revealed an alleged terror plot by suspected terrorists.

Now, the British band’s frontman Chris Martin joined forces with opening act Maggie Rogers to perform Swift’s 2008 hit ‘Love Story.’

Meanwhile, Coldplay is scheduled to perform in Vienna for the next few days as part of their tour.

Ahead of his performance, Chris Martin jokingly mentioned he was worried about the reaction of the fans to their performance.

In a video posted by a fan, the singer said, “If this is not good, please, please don’t put it on YouTube because I don’t want to get in trouble with Taylor.”

Earlier, Taylor Swift broke her silence about the cancellation of concerts over the alleged suicide attack plot, saying the incident filled her with ‘fear’ and ‘guilt’.

“Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many had planned on coming to those shows,” the American pop star said in a post on the social media platform Instagram.

The Vienna shows, part of the European leg of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking ‘Eras’ tour, were cancelled after authorities warned of a terror plot by sympathizers of the IS armed group.

A day earlier, Swift was joined by surprise guest Florence Welch for her first live performance of ‘Florida!!!’ during the final European date of her Eras tour.

The pop megastar also debuted ‘So Long, London’, a ballad that fans widely believe is about the end of her relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, in the acoustic section of the show at Wembley Stadium.