‘We could be sent to prison…’: Coldplay receives letter from Jasprit Bumrah’s lawyer

Singer Chris Martin, of British rock band Coldplay, revealed receiving a letter from Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah’s Lawyer for using his name during their concert.

On Tuesday, during Coldplay’s final concert in DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai, India, the band’s frontman Chris Martin paused their performance midway, to read out the letter issued by Indian pacer’s lawyers to the musicians, after they used his name at the previous show, in his presence.

“I’m so sorry, but I have to read out a letter from Jasprit Bumrah’s lawyer. I have to read it because otherwise, we could be sent to prison and wouldn’t be able to perform in Ahmedabad,” Martin said, before reading it out loud.

“Dear Coldplay, in your first and second shows, you mentioned Jasprit Bumrah without permission. It’s illegal—you can’t mention Jasprit,” he began to read. “Who do you think you are, you stupid Englishman?”

“It also says, Mr. Jasprit Bumrah is the greatest bowler in the whole wide world, and you are just a silly singer,” Martin added, before he confessed, “We love Jasprit Bumrah; he’s great. So, can you please show Jasprit Bumrah destroying England on screen to make it all okay?”

A clip of the Indian vice-captain, dismissing England’s batter in home series last year, was then played in the background.

For the unversed, the singer paused their weekend’s show to hail Bumrah as the ‘greatest bowler in the world’. In response, the Indian cricketer wrote on social media, “This made me smile! Incredible vibe at the @coldplay concert in Mumbai (from what I’ve seen here) and even more special to be mentioned.”

