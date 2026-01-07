Coleen Nolan reveals her doubts for ITV's series

Singer Coleen Nolan admitted she had serious doubts about ITV’s now much-hyped Coronation Street and Emmerdale crossover before being completely won over by the dramatic episode.

She confessed she wasn’t convinced by the idea of “Corriedale” when it was first announced admitting the concept initially “sounded a bit stupid”.

Now that the long-awaited crossover has aired, however, Coleen has dramatically changed her tune, even tipping it for awards.

The long episode saw 40 cast members from both soaps come together in a storyline packed with death, devastation and emotional twists.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

Major moments included a deadly minibus crash, multiple shock deaths, and life-changing events that left viewers stunned.

Appearing on Tuesday’s (January 6) episode of Loose Women Coleen reflected on the crossover alongside Christine Bleakley, Brenda Edwards and Gloria Hunniford.

“I was sceptical,” Coleen admitted. “I’m not an avid watcher of soaps really. I was a bit like, ‘Oh Corriedale, what’s this going to be?’ It sounded a bit stupid to me.” But after watching the episode her opinion quickly shifted.

“I could not take my eyes off it,” she said. “I didn’t want it to end. I thought it was absolutely brilliant. It’s definitely going to win awards everyone in it was superb”.

Coleen praised the scale of the production, comparing it to a cinema experience and applauding both the cast and crew for pulling off such an ambitious crossover.

She added, “Well done to everyone, behind the scenes as well. What a thing to set up”.