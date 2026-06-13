Colin Farrell has left his Batman fans buzzing with excitement after teasing his return as Gotham City crime boss Oz Cobb, better known as the Penguin in the upcoming installment.

The actor – who first portrayed the iconic DC villain in 2022’s The Batman before reprising the role in HBO’s acclaimed 2024 spinoff series The Penguin – shared new details about the highly anticipated sequel during a recent interview with ScreenRant.

Farrell revealed that he has read the complete script for The Batman 2 and praised director and writer Matt Reeves for crafting what he described as a dark, emotionally rich story.

“I got to read from the first to last page and it’s really magnificent,” Farrell said. “Matt Reeves is brilliant and he wrote a really dark and at times terrifying piece. It’s psychologically weighty and nuanced, but it’s also full of feeling.”

The actor went on to call the screenplay a “contemporary genre masterpiece,” expressing excitement about seeing the finished film on the big screen.

While Farrell confirmed that his role in the sequel will be relatively small, appearing in only two scenes, he said he is eager to watch the rest of the story unfold.

The upcoming film marks the next chapter in Reeves’ Batman universe, which began with 2022’s The Batman. The movie starred Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, alongside Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Barry Keoghan and Andy Serkis.

Following the success of the first film, Farrell’s character received his own HBO series, The Penguin, which explored Oz Cobb’s rise through Gotham’s criminal underworld. The show was praised for its gritty storytelling and Farrell’s transformative performance.

The sequel is currently slated for release in October 2027.