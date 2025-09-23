'Miracle that nobody died': Colin Farrell remembers 'most dangerous' shoot of his life

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Sep 23, 2025
    • -
  • 234 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
'Miracle that nobody died': Colin Farrell remembers 'most dangerous' shoot of his life
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment