'Miracle that nobody died': Colin Farrell remembers 'most dangerous' shoot of his life

Irish actor Colin Farrell looked back at the ‘most dangerous’ film shoot of his life, for Oliver Stone’s historical epic ‘Alexander’.

In a new interview, Colin Farrell, 49, remembered the ‘hardest sequence’ of his career, which he shot for Oscar-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone’s action movie ‘Alexander’, as the titular character of the great king of Macedon.

“The hardest sequence I’ve ever been a part of was the battle scene we shot for Alexander in the desert of Morocco way back. That was the most dangerous thing I’ve ever been a part of,” Farrell admitted.

“We were four weeks doing the Battle of Gaugamela, and so it was four weeks coming in every day. They would say action, and there was eight head of elephant, 200 head of horse, and 800 background, 800 foreground, 800 x, 800 Thai men who would move. Eight elephants, 200 horses and 800 men would go on action,” he explained.

“One guy broke his leg on horseback. That was it. Nobody died. It was a miracle. They wouldn’t do it, now,” concluded the ‘Penguin’ actor.

Notably, Oliver Stone co-wrote and directed the 2004 release, based on Robin Lane Fox’s novel ‘Alexander the Great’. It co-starred Farrell with Angelina Jolie, Jared Leto, Val Kilmer and Anthony Hopkins. The title opened to mixed reviews from critics and was a commercial failure.