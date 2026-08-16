College admissions to be made fully online from 2027

The Punjab Education Department has decided to eliminate manual college admissions across the province from 2027, shifting the entire admission process to an online system.

Director Public Instruction (DPI) Punjab Dr. Ansar Azhar said the move is part of the Punjab government’s paperless policy and aims to make the admission process more convenient and efficient for students.

Under the new system, colleges will no longer issue printed prospectuses or admission forms. Students will be required to complete their admission applications and other related procedures through the online system.

The payment of college fees has already been shifted online, while the remaining admission procedures will be digitized from the next academic year.

Dr. Ansar Azhar advised students and parents to use the online system rather than visiting colleges in person and waiting in long queues.

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The initiative will make college admissions in Punjab fully digital, covering applications, admission-related procedures and fee payments.

The department expects the transition to reduce paperwork, improve efficiency and provide students with easier access to college admission services.